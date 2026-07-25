The Roseline's Family Emergency Relief Fund

Standing Together for Roseline's Family in Their Time of Greatest Need﻿﻿﻿

Dear Friends, Family, and Kind Hearts,

Life can change in a single heartbeat, Today, we are reaching out to you with heavy hearts but hopeful spirits on behalf of Roseline and her family. They are currently facing an unexpected and overwhelming crisis that has turned their world upside down.

While we never expected to find ourselves in a position of asking for financial help, the magnitude of this emergency has left the family with no other choice. To get them through this devastating time and cover the critical expenses piling up, we have set a fundraising goal of KES 2,500,000.﻿﻿

Roseline has spent years being a rock and a vital resource in our community, always putting others first. Now, it is our turn to show up for her. Every donation and share helps us give back to someone who has given so much to all of us. Thank you for your generosity, your prayers, and for helping us support Roseline.















