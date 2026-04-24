The Roaring Scribe Ministry

The Story Behind "The Roaring Scribe"





If someone had told me even two years ago that God would lead me to begin a prophetic ministry I never would have believed it. This new chapter in my life began when I first discovered the voice of God in the wilderness and truly coming into a personal relationship with Him, with Jesus through fellowship with the Holy Spirit. Ever since I heard His voice speak to my heart for the first time, I never looked back and began writing down our conversations in my journal. After seven months of a daily two-way conversation with God in the secret place, I received my first download of revelation from the Lord through His Word.





A few more months later, God led me to begin writing my first book of prophetic revelation from His heart. In February 2020, I felt the tug from the Lord to finish writing my book, and I made the bold prayer for Him to "make a way." Four days after I made that prayer I was released from my work contract and two weeks after that, the pandemic hit and the world was on lockdown. One week after my work contract ended, the Lord told me that He desired for me to begin writing and posting the prophetic words He would give me on Facebook. A few more weeks after that, He led me to create TheRoaringScribe.com website for my blog.





One month later He directed me to take a two-night eCourse on social media, specifically on how to post on Instagram. The day after the course ended He led me to begin creating devotional content on IG using a graphics app I already had on my cell phone. I kept creating and posting each prophetic devotional on IG with Him, little by little, not really knowing nor realizing that I was building a foundation for this ministry. The Lord had put on my heart the desire to minister to those who know "about" God but do not "know" God. He desired for me to share His heart to speak life into others and to encourage them not to give up. I wanted others to discover who they really are created to be in Christ and to discover that they are created to hear the voice of God for themselves.





In the course of these 18 months, I have continued to create content for TheRoaringScribe.com, continuing to write and to release prophetic blog posts, creating written and video content for devotionals for distribution on multiple social media platforms and writing devotional ebooks that minister to those who long to not just know "about" God but to "know" Him and His love through a personal relationship with Him.





The spiritual journey that I have taken with the Lord to get me to where I am presently has been very long indeed, filled with many challenges. However, through it all, I have learned and have received greater revelation about the goodness and the faithfulness of God through this unique time in history. I am much closer to finishing my first book and I feel like the Lord is giving me a clearer picture of His vision for this ministry.





The Christian journey is not something that one can figure out overnight. I have learned that there are no short-cuts in this faith journey. The Christian journey is a journey of discovering who God is and everything He created you to be in light of eternity. It is a journey of waking up to the higher reality of God and of His Kingdom which is far different from the natural world around us.





It is the journey where we come to understand that there is a lot more happening beyond what our eyes can see and experience in the natural realm.





It is the mission of The Roaring Scribe to share the heart of Abba to lift up and to encourage those who are hungry to hear the voice of God for themselves as they were created to do as believers and followers of Jesus Christ — as new creations in Christ.

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We were each created for a personal relationship with God. Without an intimate relationship with the Godhead, we will never be able to know and to fulfill our unique God-given assignment to help advance His Kingdom on earth.

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Just as God has a voice, so do we, in Christ, because we have been given dominion over the earth, and we were created in His image.

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Each one of us is a unique expression of the heart of God. We have been chosen to know God and to make Him known, just as Jesus was.

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Everything God has ever created, He has commissioned. We are called to be His mouthpiece -- whether through prayer, songs, books, poems, art, etc... we have been given the same Great Commission to spread the Good News of Jesus Christ to the nations. We have been called to be world changers. We have been called to reform all seven mountains of influence for the Kingdom of God for such a time as this!

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God is saying to us in this new era, “You are no longer on the sidelines of life, beloved. You were made for more! My Voice is about to be heard all over the earth through My sons and daughters. You were made to roar!”





Ask the Lord if this is a ministry that He would put on your heart to partner with. As you may imagine, this ministry has required much investment of time, hard work and resources. I am believing God for the resources to publish the eBooks that He has imparted to me as well as the first book He has commissioned me to write.





God has called me to be His mouthpiece, His Kingdom reporter and His scribe. It is my high Kingdom purpose to know God and to make Him known as I am called to share His heart as part of the Great Commission to take the gospel to the nations in Jesus' name.