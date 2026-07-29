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The Road to Recovery

Goal$5,000 USD
Raised$0 USD

Fundraiser created byDrew Anderson

Fundraiser funds will be received by Drew Anderson

The Road to Recovery

A few weeks ago, our family was facing what felt like an impossible situation. My wife was in need of a procedure that involved three surgeries and the financial burden seemed far beyond what we could carry on our own. Yet through God's faithfulness and the generosity of so many people, we witnessed a miracle firsthand. In just three days, the funds needed for the surgeries were raised. It was a powerful reminder that God still moves through His people in extraordinary ways.

First and foremost, we want to say thank you. To every person who prayed, gave, encouraged, shared our story or simply stood with us in faith, we are deeply grateful. Your kindness has been a tangible expression of God's love during one of the most challenging seasons our family has ever faced.

As we continue navigating the road to recovery, we've encountered several unforeseen expenses that have created a new need. What we anticipated would be a patient journey has proven to require more travel, follow-up care and recovery-related expenses than we originally expected. Since our surgeon is located in Houston, multiple trips and additional costs have become necessary, placing us in a financial position we did not foresee when it comes to our day to day.

We do not ask lightly. We have seen God's provision before and we trust Him completely with every step ahead. However, we also recognize that one of the ways He provides is through the compassion and generosity of His people.

If you feel led and are in a position to give, any amount would be a tremendous blessing and help alleviate the burden of these unexpected expenses. If giving is not possible, we would be equally grateful for your prayers, encouragement and partnership as we continue walking through this recovery season.

Thank you for standing with our family. We are humbled by your support, strengthened by your prayers, and continually reminded that we are not walking this journey alone.


With gratitude,

Drew & Family

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