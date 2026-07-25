The Road to College Starts Here

Caring people often say that success is not determined by where you begin, but by the determination you have to keep moving forward. This young man is proof of that.





Despite facing obstacles that many people never have to endure, he has worked hard to build a future for himself. He is graduating from high school this year as the Salutatorian of his class — an accomplishment earned through years of dedication, determination, and long nights of hard work. He has also been awarded scholarships to continue his education in college, opening doors to opportunities he has fought incredibly hard to reach.





But today, he faces one obstacle that could stand between him and the future he has earned: transportation.





For several years, he has lived with a caring non-family member who stepped in to provide love, stability, and support when life circumstances became difficult. Unfortunately, neither of his parents have been able to play a consistent role in his life due to addiction and other challenges. While he has overcome so much already, financial resources are extremely limited.





He desperately wants to work and begin earning money for himself, but without dependable transportation, even getting a job is nearly impossible. The same transportation challenge now threatens his ability to get to college and continue pursuing his dreams.





This young man has done everything asked of him — and more. He chose hard work over excuses. He chose determination over disappointment. He chose to keep pushing forward even when life could have given him every reason to quit.





We are asking for help to provide reliable transportation so he can get to college, get to work, and continue building the future he has worked so hard to create.





Any amount, no matter how small, will make a difference. If you are unable to donate, please consider sharing his story.





Together, we can help ensure that transportation does not become the obstacle that stops a young man with limitless potential from reaching the future he has already worked so hard to earn!!!









I, Carly Hellums, attend church with Matthew and have been led to help him find transportation for college since he doesn’t have any adult in his life to help him with this next stage. With the money raised on this platform plus donations from local churches, we’ve raised enough to buy him a car!!!! I have made arrangements to purchase a car this weekend and gift it to Matthew. God is so good and has surrounded us through this process.



