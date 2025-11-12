THE RNB PACK STUDIO BUILDOUT

My name is Vonté and I'm the creator of the show, THE RNB PACK. For 5 years we have succesfully engaged the RNB music scene in NYC through its artists and musicians. We film live performance sets and what has been an issue is space. We exhaust a grand amount of money for production and that includes renting other people's studio. Our goal is to build out and start our own space. This got includes a deposit for the location and adding equipment & furniture we don't already have for the studio. Amps, computer set up, monitors, à couch and a few instruments with a standard mic can add to our inventory. This space will continue to serve the creatives in our city and they will have a permanent hub to frequent. Consider helping us reach the goal. Follow us on IG @thernbpack to check all of our content!