The restore normalcy for Maddie project

My family has suffered a traumatic loss of both life and home. Two weeks ago my daughter’s mother died in a fire that took everything we had, the worst of which was her mother. She was a quadriplegic from a previous car accident and she was trapped inside, horribly taking her life. This has been the most difficult time in our lives. We are both still coming to terms with living onward without her mother. We have a long way to go, with rebuilding what’s left of our life and are asking for any help you can give.