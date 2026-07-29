THE RESET OF MY LIFE

As an older single woman, life seems to catch up and you need a change....As things change and we change we wonder what next?





I have never been a part of a campaign to raise funds for myself but I have for others....

I have a desire to be solvent and to reenter education....that takes a financial push.





So I welcome you to join me in this adventure....into missions and education....and the excitement of being a part of the solution...





Thanks in advance!!



