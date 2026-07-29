The purchase of a 60 bed AOD rehab Center

I’m raising funds to purchase a property that will allow us to open a 60‑bed drug and alcohol recovery centre, including 5 crisis beds for people who need immediate safety and support.





Our community is struggling with addiction, homelessness, and a lack of accessible recovery options. This centre will provide a stable environment, professional support, and a genuine second chance for people who want to turn their lives around.





Your contribution helps us secure the property and begin transforming it into a place of hope, healing, and long‑term recovery. Thank you for standing with us and investing in real change.



