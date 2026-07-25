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Prosecute the Probate Mafia racketeers

Goal$1,000,000 USD
Raised$10 USD

Fundraiser created byRik Munson

Fundraiser funds will be received by Rik Munson

Prosecute the Probate Mafia racketeers

The color-of-law interception (theft) of family generational asset transfers is a serious color-of-law organized crime industry operating out of state probate courts. Every year millions upon millions of dollars are stolen in staged litigation schemes devised with the sole purpose of generating fraudulent bills for alleged attorney s fees. In the process of such schemes, unsuspecting citizens are being pulled into a vortex of litigation posturing, disguised as legitimate court proceedings. The result is financial and emotional devastation for the victims and unjust enrichment for the color-of-law predators. A key battleground, well known for such staged litigation schemes, are the state probate courts. The dot com revolution generated great wealth and we, as a nation, are in the midst of the largest transfer of family generational wealth in our history.

We are talking about trillions of dollars annually. Let that sink in. The objective of the probate mafia is to intercept (steal) family generational asset transfers using a cookie cutter system in order to minimizing the work while maximizing the return on investment. The problem confronting victims is where to find remedy. In probate, the heirs are held in stasis (hostage) while the attorneys pose and posture, making threats while manufacturing unnecessary attorneys fees. In the end the fees are so large the family has to submit to the only avenue of escape, a settlement agreement (contract) that is always under terms drafted by the predators themselves.

Every estate planning and asset protection services provider will tell you that a pour-over will, with independent administration devising solely to your living trust, will spare you the horror of guardianship protection and spare your children from suffering the well known horrors the probate courts have been known to offer. The legal and equitable theories are generally sound. The problem is in getting judges and attorneys to burden themselves with the law when they are clothed in self-manufactured doctrines of impunity, having everything to gain and nothing to lose. Many have tried to fight this racketeering enterprise without success. The reason is that the corruption is too deeply embedded in the state court systems and both the "Probate Exception" to federal jurisdiction and the Rooker-Feldman doctrine prevent victims from remedy in the federal courts. This case is not restrained by either. I am in Northern California and the perps are in Houston Texas. If not for the logistical issue I would handle it pro se but because of a lack of personal finances and the fact that I am not an attorney and cannot represent my significant other, it is simply not possible. Thus, I am asking for help from anyone who can. Many have faced this awful enterprise while experiencing great suffering and frustration. I want to make a statement, by holding these criminals accountable, with their bar association club cards, clothing the nakedness of their crimes behind doctrines of impunity, that they are not above the law. We have already set precedent (Curtis v. Brunsting 704 F.3d 406 (Jan 2013) and want to push this up the ladder in the hope of helping others to do the same. We can't do that without making noise. We cannot do this without help.

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