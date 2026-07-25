The Price of Freedom

Hello!





I am raising funds to help me leave an unsafe and abusive home situation and build a safe, independent life.





For a long time, I have been struggling in an environment that has deeply affected my wellbeing and sense of security. I have reached a point where I need a real opportunity to start over - somewhere I can live safely, support myself, and finally begin healing.





The funds raised will help cover the costs of leaving for my sister's State.





Asking for help is not easy for me, but I am trying to choose a safer path forward and create a life where I can feel secure and free. Any support, whether through donations or sharing this fundraiser, means more than I can express.





Thank you for taking the time to read my story and for helping me take this step toward a safer future.





- Amy