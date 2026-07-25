The power of 10

Help Support 10 Pastors Bringing Hope to Their Communities

For every one pastor, there are hundreds of people depending on them for prayer, guidance, encouragement, and hope. Today, we are raising support for 10 faithful pastors who are serving their communities with dedication and sacrifice.

These 10 pastors are not asking for luxury — they are asking for the ability to continue serving. In this island nation, $10 a month is the average wage and they struggle to survive. Severe power outages and lack of fuel has stopped many jobs, no income means no money, no support for pastors.

Our goal is simple:

10 pastors 10 communities 10 opportunities to spread hope 10 families strengthened 10 churches encouraged

Each pastor is facing real needs:

Ministry expenses Transportation costs Family support Outreach programs Community care efforts

We believe that when people come together, even small gifts create big impact.

If just:

10 people give $10, 100 people give $10, or 1,000 people share this campaign with 10 friends,

we can help these pastors continue their mission without carrying overwhelming financial burdens alone.

The number 10 represents more than a goal. It represents:

10 servants of faith 10 stories of perseverance 10 ministries still standing 10 lights shining in difficult times

Your support helps provide encouragement, stability, and resources for pastors who spend their lives helping others.

Whether you can give $10, $100, or simply share this campaign with 10 others, every act of kindness matters.

Together, we can stand behind these 10 pastors and remind them they are not alone.

Thank you for believing in faith, community, and the power of generosity.



