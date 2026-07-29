The PO Gerard Carter Back to School Event

The PO Gerard Carter Foundation’s Back-to-School Event is a heartfelt annual initiative dedicated to uplifting students and families by ensuring children have the tools they need to begin the school year with confidence and dignity. Held in honor of Police Officer Gerard Carter, this event reflects his enduring legacy of service, compassion, and commitment to the community he proudly served.

Designed to remove barriers to education, the fundraiser supports the distribution of backpacks filled with essential school supplies to children in need. More than just providing materials, the event fosters a sense of encouragement and belonging, reminding every child that they are seen, supported, and capable of success.

Through the generosity of donors, community partners, and volunteers, the foundation is able to extend Officer Carter’s mission beyond his years of service. Funds raised directly support the purchase of high-quality school supplies, event coordination, and outreach efforts to reach families who can benefit most.

The Back-to-School Event also serves as a powerful gathering point for the community, bringing together families, local organizations, and supporters in a shared commitment to education and opportunity. It is both a tribute and a call to action honoring Officer Carter’s belief that investing in young people strengthens the future for everyone.

By contributing to this fundraiser, supporters play a direct role in carrying forward a legacy of giving, ensuring that each student starts the year prepared, empowered, and inspired to succeed.