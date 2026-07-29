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Recreation Center and Pump Track Park

Goal$40,000 USD
Raised$0 USD

Fundraiser created byDante Primm

Recreation Center and Pump Track Park

-This fundraiser is currently on hold as the parcel of land we were interested in is no longer listed for sale-


Let me start off by saying we have never tried to raise funds like this before and thank any and everyone who offers their support. Please share this campaign for maximum reach.


I am raising funds to purchase land for a Recreation Center and Pump Track Park. This project is close to my heart because I believe every community deserves a safe, welcoming space where kids can come together, stay active, and build lasting memories.


This initial funding effort is to cover the land cost and our efforts associated with that. Once we have achieved this goal we will begin the follow-up funding efforts to cover the costs of developing and building the facility for the local youth.


As someone who grew up in the 70's and 80's and was part of the BMX Freestyle revolution in the I believe it is important to provide a place where kids can come and experience the fun and comradery that being part of the BMX, Skateboarding and Scooters community can foster. I also remember that having a local parks recreational center where you could hang out and socialize with your friends was common in most neighborhoods. My goal is recreational center with carrom boards, bumper pool, ping pong, foosball etc. as well as a BMX/Skateboard pump track that caters to not only new riders and skaters but experienced riders and skaters as well.


In todays world we feel it is important to help limit kids time on social media and get them back to real world interactions and involved in outdoor activities.


- Dante Primm -

"Part of my goal with this effort is to also build a small workshop where the kids could come and learn to work on and maintain their own equipment. Ultimately I would love to work with the local schools and do an after-school program where we could teach kids some basic mechanical skills."


Thank You for your consideration in our efforts.


Dante & Namolisa Primm

Primm Family Charities

primmfamily.org

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