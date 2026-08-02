The Paynes - Istanbul

A season the Lord has been preparing us for





This fall, Tom and Anya, along with Lincoln, Jackson, and Sienna, will live among and serve alongside a team of missionaries already at work in Istanbul.

That preparation started in Ecuador. During the months we lived there as a family, God widened our vision for cross-cultural life and ministry—not as an idea, but as something we experienced directly. It was there that we began to sense Him turning our hearts specifically toward Muslims and immigrants, and toward Turkey.

These three months will give us hands-on experience with Istanbul and the ministry itself, and help us seek the Lord more clearly about whether He is calling our family into longer-term overseas ministry—in Turkey or somewhere else.



