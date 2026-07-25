The Patriot Platform - The Resistance 🇬🇧✝️

We are done waiting. The time for action is now.





To make this vision a reality and achieve true self-sufficiency, we need your help to secure the critical resources and equipment:





• Buses and transportation vehicles — so we can move patriots quickly, reliably, and independently without depending on outside hire companies

• New boats and marine equipment for essential water-based operations

• Fuel and logistical supplies to keep everything moving

• Accommodation and secure facilities for our teams and operations

• A dedicated yard/facility to stage, maintain, and secure our assets

• Professional camera, audio, and studio equipment (including studio rental) to document and broadcast the truth about the British resistance

• All supporting equipment required for safe, coordinated, and lawful field operations

This is a large-scale national effort. There is a tremendous amount to organise, purchase, maintain, and deploy.





As British patriots from across the country, we are uniting to stand up, put boots on the ground, and drive the real change our nation desperately needs. This is not about profit or personal gain, this is about taking responsibility for our future. For many years, the British people have longed for a genuine resistance to everything we are seeing, the erosion of our sovereignty, our culture, and our freedoms. The Patriot platform is that resistance: the organised, lawful movement so many have desperately wanted for decades.





We refuse to sit idle any longer while others control the narrative and the movement of people. Instead, we are building the infrastructure to operate independently, effectively, and entirely within the bounds of the law.









We are not asking for handouts, we are inviting fellow patriots to join a serious, collective mission. Whether through financial contributions, equipment donations, expertise, storage solutions, mechanical support, or hands-on involvement, every resource helps us become truly independent and unstoppable.





Together, we will send a powerful, unmistakable message: British patriots are organised, prepared, and ready to act. The days of waiting are over. The time to reclaim our country has begun.





If you are ready to move beyond words and into coordinated, lawful action, stand with us on the Patriot platform.

God bless you all! God bless the United Kingdom! 🇬🇧✝️



