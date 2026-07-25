The Only Thing Standing Between Me and My Dream

hello every one ,

I am trying to change my life, and the only capital I truly have is my medical education. That is why I decided to invest my knowledge into something meaningful: creating educational courses for future medical students using 3D models made in Blender. I believe that a well-designed 3D model can explain complex anatomy in minutes, making learning more engaging and accessible.

Unfortunately, there is one obstacle standing between me and this dream.

My computer is very old and can only run Blender 2.79, a version that was released many years ago. Today, Blender has evolved to the modern 4.x versions, offering powerful tools and features used by professionals around the world. Most of the tutorials I study are built for these newer versions, but I simply cannot follow them because my computer cannot handle them. Even simple projects often become impossible to complete.

The hardest part is not the lack of motivation. I have the passion, the ideas, and the determination to spend countless hours learning and improving. What I don't have is the tool that would allow me to turn those ideas into reality.

I am not asking for luxury, and I am not looking for an easy path. I only need one opportunity—one push to help me get started. After that, I want to rely on my own hard work, dedication, and persistence.

My goal is simple: to create high-quality educational content that helps medical students understand subjects more easily through accurate 3D visualizations. I hope that one day, these resources will benefit thousands of students and become something truly valuable to the medical education community.

For many people, a computer is just another device. For me, it is the key to my future, the tool that can transform years of studying into meaningful work that serves others.

Thank you to everyone who took the time to read my story. Your support, no matter how small, could be the beginning of a journey that allows me to build something lasting—something that helps students learn and inspires others to pursue knowledge.