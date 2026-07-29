The One And Only Gary pawpaw Bates

My name is Gary Bates, I am 71 years old and recently found out I’m in my last stage of lung cancer. This has been so devastating. I was hoping and praying to be around to see my little great grandchildren grow up. I enjoy working on cars, love me some fishing. I know times is rough for everyone but every penny counts. I don’t have life insurance or medical money and I don’t want to wait till the last minute and leave my family to worry with everything. Anything will help and may God bless you all!