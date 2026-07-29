The Olive Tree Christian Mission Center

The Olive Tree Orphan Mission center. Lahore, Pakistan. Operated by Brother Moses Julius and Wife Sister Noreen Julius. Shalom Today Ministry’s, LightTV Pakistan. Brother Ryan Ball Sr, Va USA, Brother Richard Globowski, FL USA. Brother Rudolf Buhlmann, FL USA.





we have 51 Orphans issued from the government of Pakistan in our Christian Church care system in Lahore Pakistan. 16 in primary school, 35 elementary. A prison outreach program, operate 1 of 5 messianic Christian churches of Pakistan. We also own and operate a non profit app LightTV which speaks the gospel throughout many nations in Urdu, English and Hindi, worldwide. We need help caring for these families and children. A little here goes a long way there. The Pakistan government has provided all orphans documentation of parental losses and is info if you would like a more personal relationship with the kids. We also need a used missions minivan to reach the most northern tribes of Christians along the afghan borders (roughly 11k US)





https://youtube.com/@lighttv626?si=dk111vVYLJAPlZHx