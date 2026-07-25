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The Olive Branch Hope Fund for Women

Goal$10,000 USD
Raised$50 USD

Fundraiser created byApril Vargas

Fundraiser funds will be received by April Vargas

The Olive Branch Hope Fund for Women

The First $10,000 for Hope

There are women in our communities silently carrying deep despair and hurting hearts.


Some walk into strip clubs feeling trapped, unseen, and disconnected from their own worth.

Some sit in pregnancy resource centers, hospitals, and funeral homes carrying heartbreak, confusion, regret, or devastation after the loss of an unborn child.

Some are rebuilding their lives after any kind of sexual harm and years of believing they are too broken to heal.


Different stories. Different circumstances. But so many are asking the same questions in the middle of their storms:

Am I forgotten?

Am I ruined?

Will things ever get better?

Does anyone actually care?


We believe the answer to those questions is found in Jesus Christ.


That is why The Olive Branch exists.


The Olive Branch exists to extend the hope and healing of Jesus Christ to women experiencing crisis, loss, and difficult life transitions — through care packages, counseling, classes, and community.


The heart behind this ministry has existed for years: to one day create a place where women experiencing crisis, loss, or transition could receive care, biblical counsel, practical support, and authentic community through the cross of Christ.


But building a center takes time.


So instead of waiting for “someday,” we are beginning now — starting small, serving faithfully, and trusting God with the growth.


This first $10,000 campaign will help lay the foundation for the ministry’s earliest outreach efforts, including:

  1. Freedom Bags for women currently working in strip clubs
  2. Hope Boxes for mothers experiencing miscarriage, stillbirth, infant loss, or difficult pregnancy circumstances
  3. Testimony Kits for girls and women rebuilding after being sexually exploited or trafficked.
  4. Development of a Hope & Healing Workshop for women recovering from trauma, grief, and difficult life transitions
  5. Online support gatherings for women recovering from infant loss, and women healing from sexual harm
  6. “More Than a Conqueror,” our media outreach arm, sharing powerful testimonies of women lifted out of deep struggle so others know they, too, can be more than conquerors in Christ
  7. Volunteer & Community Outreach training, outreach preparation, and startup ministry costs


Our vision is to see women transformed by Christ’s healing and hope, becoming living olive branches — signs of His peace, mercy, and new life within their families, communities, and the world.


This ministry is still in its infancy stages, but every care package, every conversation, every testimony, every gathering, and every act of faithful presence matters.


If this vision resonates with you, we would be deeply honored if you would pray for this ministry and consider helping us plant these first seeds of hope.

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