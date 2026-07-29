The Ocean Bear Project

Hello and BearBlessings to: Family, Friends, and Supporters,





My name is Mario, and I am the founder of The Black Scuba Den. As an ocean enthusiast, marine conservationist, and citizen scientist, my journey with the ocean began as a personal quest for healing. The sea became my sanctuary, helping me overcome addictions and inspiring a deep commitment to protecting our blue planet. Through this transformative experience, I discovered the profound connection between coral reef restoration and mental health awareness, and I am passionate about sharing this message with the world.





The Mission: Authority, Not Just Aspiration

The primary goal of this fundraiser is to gain world-class expertise and create a stunning, marketable content library. By embedding myself in professional workshops and conservation internships, I aim to establish The Black Scuba Den as a voice of authority. This journey will allow me to emerge with an authentic origin story and the visual assets required for a global media launch—ready to advocate for our oceans and our communities.





Where I Am & Where I’m Going

I am currently in Cozumel, Mexico, completing a critical internship with the Cozumel Coral Reef Restoration Program. This experience is the bedrock of my technical training.





However, the next phase of this mission is my biggest leap yet: In November, I will head to Indonesia for 90 days to work on another world-renowned coral restoration program.





How Your Support Makes an Impact

Every dollar raised is strategically invested into the foundation of this brand. Your donations will directly cover:





Educational Costs: Certification fees and specialized restoration workshop tuition.





Lodging: Safe, modest housing in Mexico and Indonesia during my internships.





The Travel Challenge: Moving from the U.S. to Mexico, and finally the long-haul journey to Indonesia.





A Special Request: Miles , Flight Credits or Booking a Flight

Travel expenses have become my greatest obstacle. If you are unable to donate financially but have airline miles or flying credits (Delta, United, American, or partner airlines) that you are willing to donate, it would be a game-changer for this mission. These credits can help bridge the gap between these two hemispheres and ensure I can get to the reefs that need our help. Even booking a flight with a credit card would be SO HELPFUL





Your support helps me build a foundation for The Black Scuba Den, raise awareness about coral health, and promote mental health through ocean conservation. I invite you to join me on this journey and help make a lasting impact for our oceans and our communities.





With gratitude and depth,





Mario

Founder, The Black Scuba Den

https://www.theblackscubaden.com

https://theblackscubaden.substack.com

Hello and BearBlessings to: Family, Friends, and Supporters,





My name is Mario, and I am the founder of The Black Scuba Den. As an ocean enthusiast, marine conservationist, and citizen scientist, my journey with the ocean began as a personal quest for healing. The sea became my sanctuary, helping me overcome addictions and inspiring a deep commitment to protecting our blue planet. Through this transformative experience, I discovered the profound connection between coral reef restoration and mental health awareness, and I am passionate about sharing this message with the world.





The Mission: Authority, Not Just Aspiration

The primary goal of this fundraiser is to gain world-class expertise and create a stunning, marketable content library. By embedding myself in professional workshops and conservation internships, I aim to establish The Black Scuba Den as a voice of authority. This journey will allow me to emerge with an authentic origin story and the visual assets required for a global media launch—ready to advocate for our oceans and our communities.





Where I Am & Where I’m Going

I am currently in Cozumel, Mexico, completing a critical internship with the Cozumel Coral Reef Restoration Program. This experience is the bedrock of my technical training.





However, the next phase of this mission is my biggest leap yet: In November, I will head to Indonesia for 90 days to work on another world-renowned coral restoration program.





How Your Support Makes an Impact

Every dollar raised is strategically invested into the foundation of this brand. Your donations will directly cover:





Educational Costs: Certification fees and specialized restoration workshop tuition.





Lodging: Safe, modest housing in Mexico and Indonesia during my internships.





The Travel Challenge: Moving from the U.S. to Mexico, and finally the long-haul journey to Indonesia.





A Special Request: Miles , Flight Credits or Booking a Flight

Travel expenses have become my greatest obstacle. If you are unable to donate financially but have airline miles or flying credits (Delta, United, American, or partner airlines) that you are willing to donate, it would be a game-changer for this mission. These credits can help bridge the gap between these two hemispheres and ensure I can get to the reefs that need our help. Even booking a flight with a credit card would be SO HELPFUL





Your support helps me build a foundation for The Black Scuba Den, raise awareness about coral health, and promote mental health through ocean conservation. I invite you to join me on this journey and help make a lasting impact for our oceans and our communities.





With gratitude and depth,





Mario

Founder, The Black Scuba Den

https://www.theblackscubaden.com

https://theblackscubaden.substack.com

MCRSR_BSBP

#Bearblessings



