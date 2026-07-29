GiveSendGo Logo

The Ocean Bear Project

Monthly Goal$2,500 USD
Total Raised$0 USD
Raised this month$0 USD

Fundraiser created byMario Cesar Ruiz

Fundraiser funds will be received by Mario Cesar Ruiz

The Ocean Bear Project

Hello and BearBlessings to: Family, Friends, and Supporters,


My name is Mario, and I am the founder of The Black Scuba Den. As an ocean enthusiast, marine conservationist, and citizen scientist, my journey with the ocean began as a personal quest for healing. The sea became my sanctuary, helping me overcome addictions and inspiring a deep commitment to protecting our blue planet. Through this transformative experience, I discovered the profound connection between coral reef restoration and mental health awareness, and I am passionate about sharing this message with the world.


The Mission: Authority, Not Just Aspiration

The primary goal of this fundraiser is to gain world-class expertise and create a stunning, marketable content library. By embedding myself in professional workshops and conservation internships, I aim to establish The Black Scuba Den as a voice of authority. This journey will allow me to emerge with an authentic origin story and the visual assets required for a global media launch—ready to advocate for our oceans and our communities.


Where I Am & Where I’m Going

I am currently in Cozumel, Mexico, completing a critical internship with the Cozumel Coral Reef Restoration Program. This experience is the bedrock of my technical training.


However, the next phase of this mission is my biggest leap yet: In November, I will head to Indonesia for 90 days to work on another world-renowned coral restoration program.


How Your Support Makes an Impact

Every dollar raised is strategically invested into the foundation of this brand. Your donations will directly cover:


Educational Costs: Certification fees and specialized restoration workshop tuition.


Lodging: Safe, modest housing in Mexico and Indonesia during my internships.


The Travel Challenge: Moving from the U.S. to Mexico, and finally the long-haul journey to Indonesia.


A Special Request: Miles , Flight Credits or Booking a Flight

Travel expenses have become my greatest obstacle. If you are unable to donate financially but have airline miles or flying credits (Delta, United, American, or partner airlines) that you are willing to donate, it would be a game-changer for this mission. These credits can help bridge the gap between these two hemispheres and ensure I can get to the reefs that need our help. Even booking a flight with a credit card would be SO HELPFUL


Your support helps me build a foundation for The Black Scuba Den, raise awareness about coral health, and promote mental health through ocean conservation. I invite you to join me on this journey and help make a lasting impact for our oceans and our communities.


With gratitude and depth,


Mario

Founder, The Black Scuba Den

https://www.theblackscubaden.com

https://theblackscubaden.substack.com

Hello and BearBlessings to: Family, Friends, and Supporters,


My name is Mario, and I am the founder of The Black Scuba Den. As an ocean enthusiast, marine conservationist, and citizen scientist, my journey with the ocean began as a personal quest for healing. The sea became my sanctuary, helping me overcome addictions and inspiring a deep commitment to protecting our blue planet. Through this transformative experience, I discovered the profound connection between coral reef restoration and mental health awareness, and I am passionate about sharing this message with the world.


The Mission: Authority, Not Just Aspiration

The primary goal of this fundraiser is to gain world-class expertise and create a stunning, marketable content library. By embedding myself in professional workshops and conservation internships, I aim to establish The Black Scuba Den as a voice of authority. This journey will allow me to emerge with an authentic origin story and the visual assets required for a global media launch—ready to advocate for our oceans and our communities.


Where I Am & Where I’m Going

I am currently in Cozumel, Mexico, completing a critical internship with the Cozumel Coral Reef Restoration Program. This experience is the bedrock of my technical training.


However, the next phase of this mission is my biggest leap yet: In November, I will head to Indonesia for 90 days to work on another world-renowned coral restoration program.


How Your Support Makes an Impact

Every dollar raised is strategically invested into the foundation of this brand. Your donations will directly cover:


Educational Costs: Certification fees and specialized restoration workshop tuition.


Lodging: Safe, modest housing in Mexico and Indonesia during my internships.


The Travel Challenge: Moving from the U.S. to Mexico, and finally the long-haul journey to Indonesia.


A Special Request: Miles , Flight Credits or Booking a Flight

Travel expenses have become my greatest obstacle. If you are unable to donate financially but have airline miles or flying credits (Delta, United, American, or partner airlines) that you are willing to donate, it would be a game-changer for this mission. These credits can help bridge the gap between these two hemispheres and ensure I can get to the reefs that need our help. Even booking a flight with a credit card would be SO HELPFUL


Your support helps me build a foundation for The Black Scuba Den, raise awareness about coral health, and promote mental health through ocean conservation. I invite you to join me on this journey and help make a lasting impact for our oceans and our communities.


With gratitude and depth,


Mario

Founder, The Black Scuba Den

https://www.theblackscubaden.com

https://theblackscubaden.substack.com

MCRSR_BSBP

#Bearblessings


Recent Donations

Updates

Prayer Requests

Click the Pray button to let the fundraiser owner know you are praying for them.

Fundraisers Near Me

Medical
Facial Reconstruction Surgery
Raised: $365 USD
Goal: $10,000 USD
Facial Reconstruction Surgery

Hello my name is Joe I was born with severe facial deformities. I am also missing a leg, deformed hand and I can only see out of one eye. I have had m...

Loading...

Current Events
Help Support Independent Media
Raised: $3,548 USD
Goal: $40,000 USD
Help Support Independent Media

I run this totally solo. No corporate money, no narrative to push, and no playing both sides just to keep everyone happy.When you chip in here, you ar...

Loading...

Emergency
Help Us Keeps Our Home
Raised: $245 USD
Goal: $4,032 USD
Help Us Keeps Our Home

Help Us Keep Our HomeI'm reaching out because I'm in one of the hardest situations I've ever faced, and I truly need help.I have been approved for an...

Loading...

Family
Home for Babu & Rama
Raised: $3,450 USD
Goal: $14,000 USD
Home for Babu & Rama

Hi everyone, I am setting up an online fundraiser for the purpose of building a small house for Babu and Rama, a long lost neighbour of mine from Indi...

Loading...

Community
Help Costume MYPT's Youth Production of Patience!
Raised: $440 USD
Goal: $2,000 USD
Help Costume MYPT's Youth Production of Patience!

Methuen Young People’s Theatre is delighted to present Gilbert and Sullivan’s Patience this year—a production that MYPT last staged in 34 years ago!Br...

Loading...

Community
Faith in Action: Feeding Our Community
Raised: $185 USD
Goal: $1,000 USD
Faith in Action: Feeding Our Community

Hi, we’re Hannah and Emilio.For years, God has placed a deep calling on our hearts to serve those experiencing homelessness throughout Springfield, Ho...

Loading...

Medical
The First Non-Rolling Foam Roller: Help Launch It!
Raised: $8,550 USD
Goal: $75,000 USD
The First Non-Rolling Foam Roller: Help Launch It!

The Foam Roller That Doesn't Roll™ is our motto describing our simple novel home and gym exercise devices designed to fix the problems of rolling off...

Loading...

Medical
Standing with Holly in Her Breast Cancer Journey
Raised: $18,925 USD
Goal: $25,000 USD
Standing with Holly in Her Breast Cancer Journey

First and foremost, we are asking for your prayers.As Holly begins her journey through a breast cancer diagnosis, our greatest hope is not found in a...

Loading...

Medical
Support Family Along during Recovery from Surgery
Raised: $260 USD
Goal: $5,000 USD
Support Family Along during Recovery from Surgery

Hello my name is Allison and I have been out of work since November due to a new diagnosis of epilepsy. I will be undergoing brain surgery the first w...

Loading...

Family
Rebuilding After Stroke, Loss & Hardship
Raised: $150 USD
Goal: $3,000 USD
Rebuilding After Stroke, Loss & Hardship

Help Me Through This Difficult SeasonMany of you know me through my writing, music, fiber arts, or our fellowship in Christ. Asking for help is not so...

Loading...

See More Fundraisers

GiveSendGo

The place where help and hope go hand-in-hand.

Start a GiveSendGoSupport GiveSendGo
Border Curve