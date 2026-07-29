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The North Light Podcast

Goal$2,000 USD
Raised$0 USD

Fundraiser created byAndrew Nelson

The North Light Podcast

The North Light is a place for us to share our stories. We talk to people who have amazing stories about life, spirituality, the supernatural, God, and healing. We are all about stories, especially the human story, told from people who have actually experienced incredible things. So grab a drink, and listen in as we have a chat, discuss life, get side-tracked, off track, and utterly lost in anecdotes as told by ordinary people just like you and me who have experienced the extraordinary... Each episode will feature a guest telling their life story in a long-form, unscripted conversation. Think Joe Rogan meets Life Journals. There will be plenty of off-topic tangents, digressions, and hopefully a few laughs along the way, all while listening to one person's perspective and learning what we can from their journey and from our shared human experience.

I have no agenda and no theology to impose. I simply believe there is something to learn from every person, regardless of their perspective or beliefs. I have one (or perhaps two) requirements of my guests: honesty and transparency. Otherwise just people willing to share. It's not a simple thing to ask of someone so I want to reward and respect my guests to the fullest. I also intent to share my own journey at some point on the show. Please reach out to me at northlight_pod@protonmail.com if you want to learn more about our mission.


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