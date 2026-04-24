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The Nick Shirley inspired American fraud tour

Goal$20,000 USD
Raised$0 USD

Fundraiser created byChristian Davenport

Fundraiser funds will be received by Christian Davenport

The Nick Shirley inspired American fraud tour



Seeking Truth Through Transparency and Community Engagement


My name is Christian, and I'm an ordinary American who believes that informed communities are stronger communities.


Over the past several months, I've been speaking with residents, listening to concerns, reviewing publicly available information, and learning more about the challenges facing communities across Massachusetts. What began as conversations in New Bedford and Fall River has grown into a broader effort to better understand issues that affect everyday people, including homelessness, addiction, public accountability, and the responsible use of public resources.


My mission is simple: ask questions, gather facts, listen to people directly affected by these issues, and share what I learn with the public in a transparent and responsible way.


Too often, people feel unheard. Concerns are raised, questions go unanswered, and communities are left without clear information. Rather than jumping to conclusions, I believe in taking the time to investigate, document, and follow the facts wherever they lead.


Your support helps make this possible.


Donations will be used to cover expenses related to travel, public records requests, documentation, research, recording equipment, and the production of videos and updates that keep the public informed. Every step of this process will be guided by transparency, integrity, and a commitment to accuracy.


This effort is not about politics. It is not about attacking individuals or organizations. It is about empowering communities through information, encouraging accountability, and giving a voice to people whose stories are often overlooked.


America gave me the opportunity to change my life and build a better future. This project is my way of giving back by helping strengthen the communities we all call home.


Thank you for your support, your trust, and your belief that ordinary people can make a difference.


Together, we can ask better questions, seek honest answers, and help build stronger communities.

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