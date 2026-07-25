The Next Steps Initiative

For seven years, my mom has been trapped in a painful, abusive relationship, feeling completely isolated and convinced that there is no way out of the walls that have closed in around her. At just 20 years old, I am taking on a monumental burden, working hard and stretching every dollar to save enough money to secure an apartment for her a safe haven where she can finally breathe and break away from his control. I am working against the clock to build a bridge to her freedom, desperately trying to show her that an escape is possible and that a peaceful, safe future is waiting for both of us on the other side.



