The Next Step Project: Invest in One. Impact Many.

Because everyone deserves someone who believes in their next step.





Meet Joel. A father. Veteran. Leader. Man of faith. And he understands that true leadership is not about titles – it is about service, growth, and the willingness to continue evolving.





Joel has spent his life showing up for and pouring into others. Now, we get to show Joel what support looks like when it is poured back into him.





Every life has moments that change everything…

Because someone believed in them enough to help them take the next step.





That's what The Next Step Project is about.





Joel has the opportunity to attend a personal development, emotional intelligence, leadership, healing, and self-discovery training in September. And we believe that this opportunity will create a ripple effect that ultimately strengthens families, communities, and reaches beyond future generations.





Because when we invest in one person, we're rarely investing in just one life.





We're investing in his impact…

Every child he'll inspire. Every family he'll strengthen. Every person he'll encourage.

Every life he'll touch because someone first believed in him.





Today, I’m inviting you to be part of Joel's next step.

Like many people rebuilding after life's challenges, he has chosen to keep moving forward—not just for himself, but for those who are watching him, depending on him, and walking beside him.





This opportunity represents more than just another experience. It's another step along a journey of growth, healing, leadership, and legacy.





Your gift isn't simply supporting Joel. It's becoming part of a ripple that has the potential to reach far beyond what any of us can see today.





Because that's how real change happens. And if you (& I) know anything about Joe, we know he is about change!





One person believes.

One opportunity is given.

One life is changed.

And then the ripple begins.





Whether your gift is large or small, every contribution is a vote of confidence that people can grow, heal, lead, and create lasting impact when given the opportunity. If you're unable to give financially, your prayers, encouragement, and sharing this campaign are equally appreciated. Thank you for planting a seed & believing that investing in people is one of the greatest investments we can make.





Together, we can help create a legacy that reaches far beyond one moment.





Today, we're investing in Joel.

Tomorrow, the ripple continues.





Invest in One. Impact Many.