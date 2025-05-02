Supporting the New Way

Monthly Goal:
USD $2,000
Total Raised:
USD $235
Raised this month:
USD $235
The New Way is a cultural/political group that is actively working to find solutions for community aid and charitable events, while also seeking to give Aryans job opportunities that would help build a parallel system in the United States.
Some of the projects we are currently working on are:
As you can see, we have a lot of projects that would make a difference for our people. So please consider donating to the New Way today.
We need something. The path that they tried to push us into is one of destruction, mayhem, and extinction. We need structure, discipline, and courage. We need the cultivation of bravery. I believe in this, I believe in us. I believe that in the end, We Win. I can't wait to see what The New Way makes happen.
Onward and upward
Follow this campaign to get email notifications when the campaign owner posts an update.
Click the Pray button to let the campaign owner know you are praying for them.