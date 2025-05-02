Supporting the New Way

The New Way is a cultural/political group that is actively working to find solutions for community aid and charitable events, while also seeking to give Aryans job opportunities that would help build a parallel system in the United States.

Some of the projects we are currently working on are:

The Order of Builders ; a guild which would seek to preserve and perfect our people’s ancient craft of building, to form a brotherhood bound by honor, skill, and service, to teach, to learn, and to raise up all who follow our order’s way.

Fifth Column Library ; this is a momentous undertaking as we are looking to collect the largest online archive of Far Right literature.

Establishing a publishing house; the need for a National Socialist controlled publishing house that isn't secretly funded by Jews is of the utmost importance.

As you can see, we have a lot of projects that would make a difference for our people. So please consider donating to the New Way today.