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Fiat Pilgrimage

Goal$10,000 CAD
Raised$740 CAD

Fundraiser created bySheila Berube

Fundraiser funds will be received by Sheila Berube

Fiat Pilgrimage

Dear family and friends,

I hope this letter finds you well and peaceful.  My name is Sheila and I am a wife, and homeschool mother of 4 who loves Jesus and desires for all souls to go to heaven.  My family and I are planning a trip to the United States this June to bring a group of young ladies to visit three convents.  Visiting a convent is a significant step forward into choosing the life of a religious, always seeking God before, during and after the visit.  This trip will give each girl an opportunity for spiritual growth, a transformation of heart, and strengthen their longing to serve God.

This pilgrimage will have 16 girls (ages 13 to 18), five adult chaperones, two motorhomes and one bus.  This journey will take almost three weeks with driving from Edmonton, Alberta to Saskatoon and through seven of the United States to reach all four convents. 

A pilgrimage like this presents a significant financial challenge for these girls and their families.  The cost of travel, insurance, 3 meals a day plus snacks, accommodations (which all will be very frugal) will easily surpass the $15 000.00 mark.

 We humbly seek financial help from faith-filled persons like you.  Your prayers and generosity will not only help the girls on this pilgrimage, it will also strengthen the faith and zeal of all of us!


With gratitude and the peace of Christ,

Sheila and families of the Fiat Pilgrimage


"And be not conformed to this world; but be reformed in the newness of your mind, that you may prove what is the good, and the acceptable, and the perfect will of God."

Romans 12:2

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