



In January 2023, Lindsay Clancy was accused of killing her three young children in their Duxbury, Massachusetts home. She is now on trial. The Musgrove Family Fund is for the two people who have remained at her side through every step of what followed. Her parents are Mike and Paula Musgrove. For more than three years, Mike and Paula have shown up for Lindsay. They have attended her court proceedings and relocated from their Connecticut home to Massachusetts so they can be close to their daughter. Paula is retired. Mike is a photographer. They have spent years absorbing the travel, lodging, and living costs required to remain close to their daughter, drawing down savings they spent a lifetime building. They have not walked away from their daughter, and they have never been unclear about why: they love her. Nothing about this fund asks anyone to share their view of Lindsay or the criminal case. It asks donors to recognize the extraordinary financial burden her parents have carried simply by continuing to be present. The purpose of this fund is to help rebuild the financial stability sacrificed over these past three years. Contributions will help cover the accumulated costs of travel, lodging, living expenses, and other expenses arising from continued support. Let's support Lindsay throughout her case. The fund was established with their knowledge and consent, and Lindsay’s attorney, Kevin Redington, is aware of it. We will control the funds and determine how they are used for the purposes described above. The case will eventually reach its conclusion. Whatever that outcome is, we will still have to pick up the pieces of the lives they have put on hold to be there for their daughter. They should not have to face that future without the financial foundation they spent decades building. If you believe we deserve that support, please donate or share the Musgrove Family Fund. Thank you so much for your time