The mission to free children from the slavery kiln

A small help from us can free these orphan children from the slavery of the kiln, but none of our Christian brothers and sisters want these orphan children to be free from the slavery of the kiln. Everyone comes, sees the post, likes it and leaves. No one has anything to do with these orphan children. The time is not far when the kiln owners will force them to change their religion. They will cross every limit to make them Muslims. We need to free all these orphan children from the slavery of the kiln. I have been posting this on Facebook for a long time, but no one is paying attention to it. The time is not far when the kiln owners will succeed in making them Muslims.And most Christian brothers and sisters think that they are begging but they are not begging they want to get their freedom who have been trapped in this slavery for a long time but we should support them a little so that they can be freed from the slavery of the kiln and live a good and better life but none of us are ready to help these orphan children we have no humanity left in us we need to change ourselves