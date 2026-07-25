The Milbournes on Mission

Hey, and welcome to the story that God is writing!





Our Vision:

We (Jacob and Sierra) feel that God has called us to disciple and teach young people in Australia about God's word and his living and active Spirit that transforms us. We want to see a generation of young believers equipped and sent to live a missional life in their families, schools, cities, and nations! We want to see young people step out in obedience to where God is leading them, knowing that He sends them so that every nation, tribe, and tongue may come to know their loving Father. "After this I looked, and there before me was a great multitude that no one could count, from every nation, tribe, people and language, standing before the throne and before the Lamb." (Revelation 7:9). We also believe that the Word of God is the foundation of our faith, and understand that Biblical Literacy is of utmost importance for people who want to walk daily with God and know Him. Biblical Literacy is on the decline, and we would like to do something about that!





How?

We love discipleship and think that the best way to do it is through relationship. We are passionate about sharing our lives wth those around us, and inviting people into everyday moments of acknowledging God. We love sharing in discipleship around food, a model that Jesus shows us countless times in the gospels!





Something that Sierra is especially passionate about is Biblical Literacy in young believers. She is pursuing further teaching in Biblical Studies through a YWAM school called "School of Biblical Studies". This school runs from September 2026 to June 2027.

"Students are given hands-on instruction in the principles of observation, interpretation, and application. They will survey each book to discover the big picture while also digging into the details, paragraph by paragraph. Emphasis is placed on understanding the cultural and historical background of each author and original reader of a book."





This school will equip Sierra to further her Biblical studies and continue to grow in her ability to share and teach this information to others, especially young adults in Australia.





Jacob is currently in full-time ministry with The Send, a global missions movement that mobilizes, equips, and sends young believers and churches to actively share the Gospel and live missionaly in their schools, cities, and the nations.





Starting in September, Sierra will quit her jobs to attend the SBS with YWAM Sunny Coast. With Jacob already in full-time ministry, this means all of our income will be from our supporter base. This is a big step for us, but one we are totally confident that God will support and provide for us in.





Our current goal is to raise around $4,000 in monthly support.

This amount will cover:

SBS Tuition ($5,000 left to pay over 9 months) rent ($1,360 p/month) fuel ($400 p/month) food ($400 p/month) tithe ($400 p/month) personal spending and savings ($300 p/month) Long-Term Savings ($400 p/month) Emergency savings, car maintenance, and necessities ($400 p/month) Date nights, Camping trips, and "fun money" ($150 p/month) Gym Membership ($100 p/month)





The average cost of living in Australia right now is between $ 3,000 and $ 4,000 per person per month.