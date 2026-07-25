The Mighty July 4th Vacation

Dear Family + Friends,





I have realized that there is more to life than vacations. Yet, I ask that you please fund my latest one: a six day trip to Washington D.C. for July 4th. July 1 to 6, 2026.





I planned this trip because it is the only time in my life that I'll be able to properly celebrate a 50 year multiple of our great country's start. This July 4th, the United States of America will be in existance for 250 years! That is amazing.





For this trip, I plan to take the Acela down from Rte 128 to Washington's Union Station, stay at The Architect Hotel, visit the Museum of the Bible, and celebrate July 4th on the Mall. There will be a State Fair featuring pavilions for each state. I plan to visit at least the ones for Massachusetts, Alaska, and Wyoming. Then, on Sunday, I will attend a LCMS Church, Mt. Olivet, famous for its civil rights activism. I'll return via Amtrak on Monday, July 6.





The vacation will be from July 1 through July 6, with a day off on either end. As you can imagine, I'll record the trip Jim Bures style, and produce a newsletter about it.





Please consider a donation. Also, you can Venmo me at @JimBures or PayPal at jim.bures@hotmail.com. Checks can be sent to Jim Bures, P.O. Box 96, Still River, MA 01467. This will save on platform fees.





I know I don't need another vacation, but I really want one.





$750 goes to the hotel; $750 goes to daily expenses. $100 likely goes to GiveSendGo.





Thank you so much and God bless you!

The Mighty Jim Bures





P.S. I will be retiring the moniker "The Mighty Jim Bures" after this trip, because I want my life to give all the Glory to God, and save none for me.