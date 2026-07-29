The Mens Cave Rebuild After A Fire

My step dad owns the Mens Cave on Highlands Road. His name is Netzah Reyes or Reyes the Barber and he has spent years creating his own business in hopes to help others and give them a happy and positive environment when getting their hair cut, beards trimmed and much more. He has done nothing but provide for me, my mom and step sister and this barber shop was one of his biggest accomplishments. It recently caught fire and burnt most of the building down along with his products and equipment. Im asking for your help in sponsoring his attempts to rebuild his new location from the ground up.