The Martin Family-Jamie Jo

Jamie, my sister, suffered a serious type 1 diabetic emergency which nearly ended her life. Thanks to several individuals, doctors, nurses, emergency responders, etc who acted quickly, with the help of our LORD & SAVIOR JESUS CHRIST. She works as a home health care nurse, for multiple entities but only 1 full time. The company recently underwent a change in ownership and she lost her paid FMLA, and hadn’t had the time to put something in its place for emergencies like this. She will be unpaid for an unforeseeable time. She was given another chance at life, God still has plans for her here, and I would like to show her love, care, compassion, and giving in a way that points straight to Jesus. If you could give, even if its a small amount, they would be so very grateful. There are still surgeries ahead for her and a lot of medical bills, not including her every day meds for her TYPE1 DIABETES. We want to thank each of you for your giving, and most importantly the continued prayers for Jamie and the Martin Family.