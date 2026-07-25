Hello supporters and thank you for considering giving to The Mark Hein Support Fund.

Mark is in his mid 60s, married for many years to his wife Kathy, a devout Christian and retired Chicago Police Officer.

Mark has been diagnosed with a hereditary eye disease known as Lebers, which will completely blind him in short order. Mark’s mother and brother have been blinded by this disease which has no known cure. Mark is unable to work and

quick progression of the disease has placed significant financial distress on them both.

I am seeking funds to be used for basic daily expenditures such as food, fuel and household bills.

Any donations to Mark will be greatly appreciated and accepted graciously.