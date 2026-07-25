The Man Who Turned the World Upside Down is a fascinating documentary chronicling how Jose Yanez (a gymnast) became the first person in the world to perform a backflip on a bicycle, astonishing top BMX pros, then went on to become the first person ever to

backflip a motorcycle (and at the time, ANY vehicle) in the world!





We have already raised $81,000 via equity investment and your donation will help us cross the finish line to start pre-production on this film!





PERKS

$100 level

For a $100 donation, you will receive:

-Free VIP tickets to the premiere of the The Man Who Turned the World Upside Down.

-A free DVD or a screening link (after the films gets distribution).





$300 level

For a $300 donation, you will receive:

-Free VIP tickets to the premiere of the The Man Who Turned the World Upside Down.

-A free DVD or a screening link (after the films gets distribution).

-A brand new full-color print of Jose Yanez performing his backflip in front of the iconic Helltrack start wall by none other than Damian Fulton, the genius behind Radical Rick! This is a 12"x18" numbered museum-quality, acid-free archival print suitable for framing. There will be only 100 prints made, and every one of them will be hand-signed by both Jose Yanez and Damian Fulton.





$500 level

For a $500 donation, you will receive:

-Free VIP tickets to the premiere of the The Man Who Turned the World Upside Down.

-A free DVD or a screening link (after the films gets distribution).

-A brand new full-color print of Jose Yanez performing his backflip in front of the iconic Helltrack start wall by none other than Damian Fulton, the genius behind Radical Rick! This is a 12"x18" numbered museum-quality, acid-free archival print suitable for framing. There will be only 100 prints made, and every one of them will be hand-signed by both Jose Yanez and Damian Fulton.

-Your name on screen in our film listed as a “Production Partner”.







