Help Bring The Magellan Chronicles™ to Life

Hello, my name is Debbie, and I am the creator of The Magellan Chronicles™.

Inspired by my real-life kitten, Magellan Fuzzy Belly, The Magellan Chronicles™ is an educational children’s book series designed to teach kindness, curiosity, accessibility, community service, safety, and understanding through engaging stories and memorable characters.

As a person living with Spina Bifida, I know firsthand that challenges do not define a person’s abilities. One of the core messages of this project is:

“Never mistake a challenge for a lack of ability.™”

Through Magellan’s adventures, I hope to create stories that help children learn about the world around them while encouraging empathy, inclusion, and confidence.

The project currently includes plans for educational books covering topics such as:

Spina Bifida awareness First aid and safety Internet safety Good citizenship Endangered species Manners Money skills Music Sign language Community helpers and more

Your support will help me move this project from planning and development into production. Donations will be used for writing, illustration development, printing materials, organizational supplies, website development, and the tools needed to create and share these stories with families, schools, and communities.

Every donation, no matter the size, helps bring Magellan’s adventures one step closer to becoming a reality.

Thank you for believing in this dream and for helping create stories that celebrate kindness, learning, accessibility, and the idea that every child has value.

With gratitude,

Debbie

Creator of The Magellan Chronicles™



