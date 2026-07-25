Historically, every dollar raised has gone directly back into serving people in our community—and across various areas of Oklahoma-with one simple purpose: to let people know they are seen and not forgotten. Which include but are not limited to serving Holiday meals for those often overlooked and providing rides to several detox and treatment facilities for individuals choosing freedom from addiction. Also includes Prison Ministry. And as it grows so does the call.

The Magdalene Home will be a place where women coming out of Treatment or incarceration can find stability, healing, and HOPE. A place to call home. A place where women have the opportunity to find their footing, rebuild their lives, and learn how to thrive through a relationship with Jesus and with others.

The heart beat of our mission is to HELP OTHER PEOPLE EXCEL. And we don’t want to do it alone. Our prayer is to come together alongside others with the same heart and work together so WE CAN REACH FURTHER, LOVE DEEPER, AND ACCOMPLISH MORE.

please consider donating to make this possible.

Thank You