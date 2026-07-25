​While Coastal Kenya boasts a rich agricultural landscape, local farmers frequently face severe traditional hurdles—such as high post-harvest losses and limited market access—that restrict their growth. This campaign directly addresses that gap. Our crowdfunding and investment initiative is designed to bring The Lukore Eco-Industrial Hub & Regional Value-Addition Center to life. By merging decentralized agri-processing, climate-resilient manufacturing, and renewable energy, this project establishes a definitive blueprint for sustainable economic empowerment in the region.





More on the campaign visit:

https://lukorefund-zdtufrhv.manus.space/