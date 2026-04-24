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The loss of Derrick wimberly

Goal$5,000 USD
Raised$0 USD

Fundraiser created byJoshua Wimberly

The loss of Derrick wimberly

My father was the heart and soul of our family. For 27 years, he battled kidney failure and endured dialysis, countless surgeries, and setbacks that would have broken most people. Despite his own pain, he raised and cared for his six biological children and three non-biological children, always making sure we felt loved, happy, and supported. Even when he was at his sickest, he never let us feel alone or unloved. His life was a rollercoaster of hospital visits, surgeries, and difficult moments, but he faced every challenge with courage and faith.


Four years ago, my father woke up unable to move his legs—paralyzed by a pinched nerve in his spine. He underwent emergency surgery just days before his 54th birthday and spent a long time in the hospital. Doctors told him he would never walk again, but he refused to give up. In our small apartment, he fought to regain strength, slowly learning to walk again with the help of a walker and the walls. Not long after, he fell in the shower and broke his foot. Poor hospital care led to a severe infection, and he endured more pain and setbacks. Through it all, he continued dialysis and remained the backbone of our family, teaching us to never give up, no matter how hard life gets. His faith in God and his love for us never wavered, even in the hardest times.


Now, after his passing on 6/23/2026, our family is facing a new set of challenges. My mother, his wife of 30 years, was his caregiver and lost both her husband and her job on the same day. My little sister is in school to become a medical assistant, and two of us are working toward our degrees, all while trying to keep up with rent and living expenses. My mother is grieving and unemployed, and our family is struggling to find stability. The funds raised will help us cover funeral costs, medical bills, and support our family as we take these next steps. To those who can help, offer a prayer, or simply read our story—thank you. Your kindness, support, and prayers mean the world to us. We are grateful for any help, big or small, as we try to honor my father's memory and move forward together.

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