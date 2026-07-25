The Lions Den

Asking for help is one of the hardest things I’ve ever had to do, but today I’m reaching out with hope and faith.





I am a single mother of two beautiful toddlers, one of whom is autistic and requires extra care and stability. Recently, I lost my vehicle, which has made it incredibly difficult to get to work, take my children to appointments, buy groceries, and meet our daily needs. Without reliable transportation, our situation has quickly become overwhelming.





Right now, we are also facing the very real possibility of homelessness. My greatest fear is not for myself, but for my children. Every parent wants to provide a safe, stable home where their children can grow and feel secure, and I’m doing everything I can to make that happen.





I’m asking for help to keep a roof over our heads, secure reliable transportation, and provide for my children’s basic needs while I work to regain stability. Every donation, no matter the amount, brings us one step closer to getting back on our feet. If you’re unable to give financially, sharing this campaign and keeping our family in your prayers would mean the world to us.





From the bottom of my heart, thank you for taking the time to read our story. Your kindness, generosity, and prayers give us hope during one of the most challenging times of our lives. I truly believe that, with God’s grace and the support of compassionate people, we can overcome this difficult season and build a brighter future for my children.



