VLORMinistry

The Lewis Foundation For Chronic Illness Support and Technology Access LLC (VLOR Ministry) was founded out of purpose, through health issues, the founder realized that other men, women, and children are suffering as well with caring for others who are suffering from chronic illness and those whom themselves are suffering with health elements. With the changing of the guards in healthcare and the economy, the uncertainty of just living to meet essential basic living becomes a daunting process to navigate especially with healthcare and the projected need for technology access. This is why The Lewis Foundation For Chronic Illness Support and Technology Access is dedicated to providing compassionate, faith-driven care for individuals navigating the challenges of chronic illness. Our mission is rooted in spiritual values and a deep commitment to supporting those who face ongoing health struggles. We believe that faith, compassion, and community are essential pillars in helping individuals find strength, hope, and resilience during their health journeys. Through our integrated approach, we bridge the gap between faith-based support and modern technology, ensuring that individuals with chronic illnesses have the tools and community they need to thrive. Below is our website:

https://lewisandvlorfoundation.com