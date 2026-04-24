up in Waynesville, NC. Both of the young men grew up to be productive members of society. Keith graduated from Tuscola High School and went on to welding school. He now works at Comet in Canton,NC and is putting a daughter through dental school.

Keith, (receipient of a community award "Against All Odds"), spends his spare time coaching and encouraging younger men to work hard and pray hard when things look impossible.

Caleb recently graduated from The Barber Academy of AB Tech in Asheville, NC. Caleb went to school during COVID -19 and Hurricane Helene, dealing with canceled classes and losing two instructors. Seventy-five percent of the class gave up but class but Caleb hung in and graduated at the top of his class, even being offered an instant instructors position. But he began seven years ago working on his dream of owning a barber shop.

He now has that barber shop set up but is working an internship position before he can open.

Caleb doesn't have a lot of spare time right now trying to get his internet hours, but during canceled classes and the aftermath of Helene he spent his time giving free hair cuts and shaves at missions, food banks, shelters, and anywhere else down trodden and homeless people were. If he met someone without shoes,coat, gloves he would bring them what they needed.

Caleb and Keith did not grow up privileged or wealthy. They grew up humbled and determined and work hard every day to improve their lives and others.





These two young men live by Matthew 25:35-40. 40, "Truly I tell you, whatever you do for one of the least of these brothers and sisters of mine, you did for me".





These brothers were sharing a family home in Cullowhee, NC. Unfortunately in March 2026 their home burned to the ground. It was a total loss. They lost everything. The only family they have local is their mother, She was able to help them replace clothing. She works as an in home care giver and her home is not livable right now due to Helene. They are presently staying with friends and family.

THESE YOUNG MEN NEED HELP!

THEY NEED A HAND UP: NOT A HAND OUT.

By contributing to their cause you will be helping them secure shelter and peace of body and mind. They will rest better and be able to eat healthier rather than daily fast food.

You will be helping more people than these two because they pay it forward.



