The Laylani and Thaij Project

My name is Laylani, I am 19 years old and Im with my boyfriend Thaij and he is 22 years old and we are currently homeless. Me and him are currently living out of a motel and we barely have any food and resources. We are constantly on the lookout for resources but it's hard to come by these days. Money is really low because of having to buy food and make sure we both are well in that aspect. I don't have a job and I am currently going through family issues. We need to make some money, anything will help. If you guys are so willing to help us, we would be so thankful! in gods name we bless!





Laylani and Thaij Johnson