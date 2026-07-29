[14:57, 6/8/2026] Blessed: My dad, Frank, spent 30 years driving a long-haul truck. After Mom passed, that old Peterbilt became his true love. Every scratch on the dashboard had a story—a snowstorm in Montana, a sunrise over the Grand Canyon.





Last month, he had a stroke. He’s alive, but his right side is weak, and he can’t shift gears anymore. The trucking company had to let him go. His pension barely covers his nursing facility, but the truck… the truck is still in our driveway, repossessed in 10 days unless we pay $4,200 in back loans.





Yesterday, I visited him. He held my hand and whispered, “I just want to sit in the cab one more time. Feel the wheel.” He can’t drive again. But I can drive him. I want to take him on one last road trip—from Tucson to the Pacific Ocean, just like h…

[14:59, 6/8/2026] Blessed: How will the funds help? Could you share a bit more about how this road trip would impact your dad emotionally or physically, and what it would mean for you as his child? This helps supporters connect with your journey and see the hope their help can bring.

[14:59, 6/8/2026] Blessed: Physically:

The $1,300 for a wheelchair lift and accessible modifications means Dad can actually get into the cab. Right now, he can’t climb the steps or pivot his weak side. With a small ramp lift and a swivel seat adapter, he’ll be safe and comfortable. The motel with a roll-in shower lets him rest without falling risks—something he hasn’t had in months.





Emotionally:

Dad has always been my rock—strong, silent, and stubborn behind that wheel. Now, he cries when he drops a fork. He says he feels “useless.” This trip won’t heal his body, but it will heal something deeper. Sitting in the driver’s seat—even if I’m driving—reminds him he mattered. The smell of diesel, the rumble of the engine, the horizon opening up… that’s his language of peace. One sunset over the ocean could say everything his paralyzed hand can’t.





For me (his daughter/son):

I’m scared I’m losing him in pieces. First his wife, then his job, now his body. This trip is my chance to give him back a piece of his identity before it’s too late. When we sell the truck, I want his last memory of it to be joy, not debt. I want to look at the ocean together and know I didn’t let the bank take his soul first.





The hope your help brings:

You’re not funding a vacation. You’re funding a father feeling like himself again—even for 72 hours. You’re buying him the chance to say goodbye to the road on his own terms. And you’re giving me the gift of seeing him smile one more time without pretending to be okay.







