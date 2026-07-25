The Last Piece of My New Beginning

Hi everyone,

After a lot of ups and downs over the past few years, I finally got accepted and I am moving to a place that truly feels like home. I love the new house!!!

Getting to this point wasn’t easy, I really thought I was alone and everything was over to me. But, some amazing people in my life helped me, I couldn’t have done it without the help of my family and friends. They helped me make this fresh start possible, and I’ll always be grateful for that.





But, the one thing I haven’t been able to afford yet is a washer and dryer. My house didnt come with one and I use it a lot!! Between moving expenses and all, buying one is just out of reach for me right now, even a used in good working condition.

For that reason, I’m trying to raise $2,000 to help purchase a reliable washer and dryer, along with delivery and other fees. With my work schedule and three Great Danes, it would make a huge difference in my daily life, because I am constantly washing something :)

If you’d like to help, thank you from the bottom of my heart. If not, that’s okay too. Your support, encouragement, and simply following my journey have already meant more than you know.

Thank you for being part of this new beginning. ❤️



