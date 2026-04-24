The Lady Angels

This is a special group of 10–11 year old girls in west Texas who were not chosen by the coaches during tryouts. Coach Ben, who has a niece in the program, stepped up when no one else would, so these girls could play. With his help, what started as a collection of mostly first-time players (some who didn’t even know all the rules) has turned into a strong team! They are full of heart, support each other, and have achieved real growth. Our record wasn’t perfect, but the girls just keep getting better! Three nights ago…the last regular game of the season, we WON against the top rated team in the league 17-9! We are going to the playoffs!





It was so fun! These amazing girls fielding the ball, throwing to first! “Out!” The parents were screaming! The girls celebrating and all smiles! Finally getting base hits! Adults screaming “run!” Moms and dads jumping up and down as these little girls slid into home! This is what it’s all about…building their confidence and creating pathways and opportunities for these amazing girls. Watching them grow this season has been such a blessing to me and our family.





What makes this all the sweeter for me, and the reason I’m trying to fundraise, is that our daughter, who is on the team, had a rough start in life. She was born at 23 weeks —a severe preemie who spent 103 days in the NICU. She spent her first two years in quarantine. She couldn’t walk without intense therapy. She missed all her benchmarks. Eventually, she caught up, but…Because of all she has been through, she is not the strongest runner. Despite her challenges, these girls have done nothing but encourage her. No bullying, no harsh words, just love. And now she is thriving as the catcher! It warms my heart to hear the other parents cheering for my girl. We cheer for all these girls because they deserve it. They are remarkable.





But…the league has a rule that prevents these girls from staying together for next season, which means none of them will get to play together again. The only exception is if we form a travel/club team, but the costs to form and enter tournaments is high, so we are asking for your help.





This is a special group of 10–11 year old girls in west Texas who were not chosen by the coaches during tryouts. Coach Ben, who has a niece in the program, stepped up when no one else would, so these girls could play. With his help, what started as a collection of mostly first-time players (some who didn’t even know all the rules) has turned into a strong team! They are full of heart, support each other, and have achieved real growth. Our record wasn’t perfect, but the girls just keep getting better! Three nights ago…the last regular game of the season, we WON against the top-rated team in the league 17-9!





It was so fun! These amazing girls fielding the ball, throwing to first! “Out!” The parents were screaming! The girls celebrating and all smiles! Finally getting base hits! Adults screaming “run!” Moms and dads jumping up and down as these little girls slid into home! This is what it’s all about…building their confidence and creating pathways and opportunities for these amazing girls. Watching them grow this season has been such a blessing to me and our family.





What makes this all the sweeter for me, and the reason I’m trying to fundraise is that our daughter, who is on the team, had a rough start in life. She was born at 23 weeks —a severe preemie who spent 103 days in the NICU. She spent her first two years in quarantine. She couldn’t walk without intense therapy. She missed all her benchmarks. Eventually, she caught up, but…Because of all she has been through, she is not the strongest runner. But, despite her challenges, these girls have done nothing but encourage her. No bullying, no harsh words, just love. And now she is thriving as the catcher! It warms my heart to hear the other parents cheering for my girl. We cheer for all these girls because they deserve it. They are remarkable.





But…the league has a rule that prevents these girls from staying together for next season, which means none of them will get to play together again. The only exception is if they form a travel/club team, but the costs to form and enter tournaments is high and we don’t know how to do it without YOUR help. We’re now forming as a club/travel team, so these girls can stay together! Here's what we need help with: tournament team entry fees, uniforms, equipment, insurance, scholarships for low income players, etc..





Each girl’s registration fees for the upcoming season is about $125 per tournament and our goal is four tournaments ($500 each). We want to make sure every girl can stay on the roster without financial stress. 100% of the money raised will go directly to player registration fees, and the costs to set us up as a travel team, so no one has to miss out. If we exceed the goal, all extra funds will go towards the next season as our goal is to keep these girls together into high school.





Please give the girls some encouraging words. I will read them all and get them to our girls to continue to support them and build their confidence.





Please share. I can’t think of a better way to celebrate the 250th anniversary of this great country than by helping these girls! This is what America is all about. The underdog story…the grit and determination…the love of community…and the hope in these girls.





From the bottom of my heart, thank you!





Emma’s Mom





We’re now raising funds for one last piece: Player registration scholarships. Each girl’s registration fees for the upcoming season is about $125 per tournament and our goal is four tournaments ($500 each). We have some low-income families on the team, and we want to make sure every girl can stay on the roster without financial stress.100% of the money raised will go directly to player registration fees, so no one has to miss out. If we exceed the goal, all extra funds will go towards the next season as our goal is to keep these girls together into high school.





Please give the girls some encouraging words. I will read them all and get them to our girls to continue to support them and build their confidence.





Please share. I can’t think of a better way to celebrate the 250th anniversary of this great country than by helping these girls! This is what America is all about. The underdog story…the grit and determination…the love of community…and the hope in these girls.





From the bottom of my heart, thank you!





Emma’s Mom



