The Kohli’s Adoption Journey

We are a blessed family with three wonderful, loving daughters who bring so much joy to our lives. After a lot of prayer and reflection, we felt a strong calling from God to open our hearts and our home to grow our family once again—this time through adoption.





We know in our hearts that our family isn't quite complete yet, and our daughters are beyond excited to become big or little sisters to a new little one or more!





While we are deeply committed to this journey, the reality is that adoption is a lengthy, complex, and very expensive process. Between agency fees, home studies, legal costs, and travel expenses, the financial hurdle can feel overwhelming.





We are fully prepared to be patient, trusting in Gods timing and the process, but we know we can't do it alone. We recently had people reach out and ask how they can help with our adoption journey, as we start fundraising, we are grateful for our community, friends, and family for support. Every single contribution, no matter the size, brings us one step closer to bringing our new child or children home.





Thank you for being a part of our story.





With love and gratitude,

The Kohli Family