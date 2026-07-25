A Dream Is Becoming Reality

For years, this has lived only in our hearts.

Today, we're taking our very first step.

God has opened a door to a 15-acre property in Pennsylvania, a place we believe will become the future home and the beginning of The Kingdom Fields Foundation.

Our mission is simple:

Using agriculture to cultivate people through stewardship and faith.

We envision a place where children discover purpose through working the land, where families reconnect with God's creation, where volunteers serve side by side, and where partnerships with ministries and nonprofits help feed, teach, and strengthen our communities.

This property won't simply be a small farm,

It will become an Agricultural Learning Center, a place where faith, education, stewardship, and service come together to impact generations.

Why We're Asking for Help

The opportunity to secure this property has arrived much sooner than we expected.

To move forward, we need to raise the funds necessary to secure the lease and begin building the foundation for the programs we've dreamed about for years.

Your gift won't simply help us acquire land.

It will help establish a place where:

🌱 Children learn responsibility and stewardship.

🤝 Families and volunteers serve together.

❤️ Produce and resources help local ministries and those in need.

📖 Faith is lived out through practical service.

🌾 Future generations experience God's creation in a meaningful way.





Welcome to The Kingdom Fields Foundation.

Let's grow something that outlives us. 🌾