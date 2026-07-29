The kidney journey begins

Meet Jeff Jeff, my remarkable 2 year old baby boy who has faced unimaginable challenges since before he was born. Diagnosed with a rare condition that caused an obstruction in his urinary tract, Jeff Jeff suffered serious damage to his developing kidneys. Despite countless hospital visits, endless medication, and relentless determination, he has shown us what true strength looks like every single day.





Today, we are overjoyed to share that Jeff Jeff is now eligible for a kidney transplant! This incredible milestone is the news we have been praying for since his birth, and it fills our hearts with hope.





We believe that with the support of family, friends, and our amazing community, we can inspire others to join us in this fight. Jeff Jeff is not just a fighter; he's a shining light who deserves to live a happy and healthy life.





Together, let's raise awareness for his kidney transplant and show everyone just how strong our little warrior is! Please share his story far and wide.





Your generosity will make a real difference in his life and help us reach more people who can support our cause. Thank you so much for your support!





Ps. We also have a dedicated gofundme and Tik Tok page to help with our campaign efforts as well as travel expenses for Jeff to be tested and listed at other Hospitals around the country. If you can donate anything, it would be greatly appreciated!