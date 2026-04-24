The Khaya Kosi Lodge Support Fund

Help Preserve the Spirit of Khaya Kosi Lodge

Nestled in the heart of the beautiful Kosi Bay region, Khaya Kosi Lodge has always been more than just a destination. It is a sanctuary for nature lovers, a vital source of employment for our local community, and a dedicated champion of sustainable eco-tourism.

However, we are currently facing an unexpected hurdle. We require a bridging facility of R1,000,000 to maintain project momentum and finalize immediate pre-development milestones for KHAYA KOSI LODGE (Pty) Ltd.

We have always prided ourselves on being self-sufficient, but right now, we cannot do this alone. We are humbly reaching out to our friends, past guests, and anyone who values community-driven eco-tourism to ask for your support.

How Your Donation Will Be Used:

The capital will be strategically deployed and accounted for as follows:

Land Payment (Final Balance) – R 355,000: This final payment to the local landowners (The Mthembu Family) secures total site control. Both this settlement and the initial land deposits are structured as direct founder equity, demonstrating significant personal "skin in the game" locked into the core asset. Architectural Services – R 200,000: Allocated to complete the initial phased blueprinting and eco-infrastructure design layouts. By funding this upfront, we prevent project delays. Upon the successful closing of the main corporate funding round, these architectural development costs will be formally converted and credited to the founder's equity account on the final capitalization table. Founder Reimbursement – R 235,000: This formalizes the early-stage, hard-cash personal capital already deployed by FH Pretorius for initial land deposits. This capital remains fundamentally tied to the founder’s equity stake, reflecting the personal financial risk absorbed during the project's inception. Working Capital & Corporate Campaign Setup – R 210,000: The remaining balance is designated for critical pre-construction operational costs over the next 6 months. This specifically includes settling the upfront corporate transaction sprint fee required by Kylla Corporate Transactions BV to activate the global ZAR 20 million equity capital raise.





Khaya Kosi Lodge is a labor of love, and we are determined to keep its spirit alive. Every single donation, no matter the size, makes a profound difference in helping us bridge this gap.

If you are not in a position to give financially, simply sharing this campaign with your friends, family, and social networks is a massive help. We also deeply appreciate your prayers and words of encouragement during this time.

Thank you for standing with us, believing in our mission, and helping us preserve the magic of Khaya Kosi Lodge for generations to come.