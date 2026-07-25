The Kander Ackerman Family Fire Fund

The Kander/ Ackerman family experienced a devastating house fire that destroyed their home in Helena. While they are incredibly grateful that everyone made it out safely, they have lost nearly all of their belongings, including clothing, furniture, personal items, and irreplaceable memories. Their girls, Emma, Cora and Lyla lost their home, and a space to call their own when they return from college.

They are now facing the overwhelming task of finding temporary housing, replacing essentials, and building from the ground up.

At this time, they are in need of much of the following.

Temporary housing and living expenses Clothing and basic necessities Food and daily essentials Replacement of household items Any unexpected recovery costs not covered by insurance

Any contribution, no matter how small, will make a meaningful difference for their family. If you are unable to donate, sharing this page with others would also mean so much to us.

They are deeply grateful for the kindness, support, and generosity of our community during this difficult time. It has meant more than words can express.

Thank you for helping them begin to rebuild our lives.

With gratitude,

April Kulbacki on behalf of the Kander/Ackerman family



